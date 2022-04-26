Advertisement

Watertown budget plan: spending up, jobs added & taxes cut

Watertown City Hall
By Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spending in the city of Watertown budget is set to go up 20 percent. It adds 2 dozen jobs and tackles the city’s crumbling infrastructure. It also keeps the line on taxes.

The proposed 2022-2023 Watertown city budget sits at $56.5 million, more than $10 million above last year’s total. It’s a 20 percent increase in spending.

“Our recurring revenues like hydro and sales tax are doing very well so that bodes well for the operations,” said Ken Mix, city manager.

An increase in revenue is allowing the city to bring on 24 new employees, including 5 police officers. They will also add 5 firefighters, which will be paid for by a federal grant.

“It’s bringing some of the departments back up to closer to what their strengths were 3 or 4 years ago,” said Mix.

The city is also getting a jump start on many capital projects using American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which includes millions spent at Thompson Park. $3 million would go towards park improvements for things like trail work and landscape restoration, while another million would be given to Zoo New York to help with Phase 1 of its master plan.

“We have to do pipes and we have to do streets. That’s important but I think the recreational development in the area brings in more sales tax revenue for more tourists being here,” said Cliff Olney, city council member.

The proposed budget also calls for a 1.74 percent decrease in the tax rate - a number that can change as budget talks continue.

“Anything can happen, you know. We may see that some other projects might need to be added,” said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.

Will this strong spending plan be sustainable? Mix says that is unknown at this time, but he notes outlooks are good for future revenues.

He says city council will continue to work through these numbers ahead of the budget deadline in early June.

