Advertisement

Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.(FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows an alarming trend in adolescent suicide for some parts of the country during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.

They found there was a marked increase in the proportion of suicides in adolescents in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Authors noted interventions such as counseling and more readily available suicide risk assessment solutions could help teens at risk.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox bus driver denies wrongdoing after being charged with harassment
Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Mannsville man charged in fatal crash
Foxy Roxy's Diner
Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
FBI to investigate deadly limo crash, Stefanik says

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimpanzee
A man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. People in the...
Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll
A dead green sea turtle washes up on the beach in the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve, in the...
One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction