Backers of ‘Medical Aid in Dying Act’ pushing again for passage

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - They’ve been trying for six years, and with the state legislature winding towards adjournment, supporters of the ‘Medical Aid in Dying Act’ are once again pushing for passage.

The measure would allow terminally ill patients with less than six months to live to get a prescription for drugs which would hasten death.

Supporters say the law would alleviate needless suffering.

“This is not a difficult political vote at all,” said Corinne Carey, from the group Compassion & Choices, which held a news conference Wednesday.

Among those speaking, Monona Yin of Brooklyn, whose mother died after a long battle with cancer.

“This is one kind of suffering you can end right now,” she said, addressing state legislators. “We are not asking that anybody else take this option, we are asking you to not block this option for people who are in their right mind and who have done everything they can to live.”

Amy Paulin, a Democratic member of the state Assembly, said “the memories of my sister’s horrific suffering at the end of her life are forever seared into my mind. I know what my sister and our whole family went through.”

“Enough is enough. My colleagues need to join us and pass it.”

Opponents say there is still not enough support in the legislature to pass the measure.

“At this juncture, it appears that the bill lacks the votes to advance in the Senate or the Assembly. We expect that the 2022 legislative session will end in early June without any further movement on this legislation,” said Jason J. McGuire, from the New York Alliance Against Assisted Suicide.

“The bill necessarily assumes that the lives of persons with terminal illnesses are not worth living and have less value than the lives of other New Yorkers. This is a dangerous falsehood. Our state should protect the life of every New Yorker, and it should never send the message that some New Yorkers’ lives are unworthy of protection.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.