Burial of Mary P. Partyka, 100, formerly of Massena

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. for Mary P. Partyka, age 100, formerly of Massena, NY on Saturday April 30, 2020 at the Church of The Scared Heart with Rev. Severinus presiding. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. for Mary P. Partyka, age 100, formerly of Massena, NY on Saturday April 30, 2020 at the Church of The Scared Heart with Rev. Severinus presiding. Calling hours will be held at Sacred Heart Church, beginning at 9:00 A.M. until time of services.

Burial will take place immediately following the funeral services in Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY.

Mary passed away on January 19, 2022 in Plainfield, CT at the Villa Maria Nursing Home.

Mary was born to the late Charles and Julia (Burke) Prairie on June 26, 1921 in Massena, NY. She attended Massena Schools. Mary later attended Secretary School in Albany, NY first working Torrington, CT as a telephone operator and then returned to the north country began work at Massena Central School District, working as a secretary for the next 16 years retiring from Twin Rivers School

She was soon married to her husband Thaddeus W. Partyka on April 27, 1946 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with the late Rev. Gerald Kellogg presiding. Thaddeus predeceased Mary on September 29, 1962.

Mary is survived by a daughter Connie Partyka of Brooklyn, CT; a grandson both of Brooklyn, CT along with nieces and nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by a son Charles Partyka and a sister Agnes Prairie SSM, Elenita Prairie and Gurtrude Prairie along with two brother, Larry and Charles Prairie

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.