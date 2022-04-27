Advertisement

Clouds & mixed precipitation

Better days are ahead.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Today’s not so great weather-wise, but better days are ahead.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow, depending on where you are. Higher elevations have a greater chance of seeing any snow.

Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It stays mainly cloudy overnight. Lows will be around 30.

Things are looking up through the weekend.

We’ll have sunny skies Thursday through Sunday. It will be in the upper 40s on Thursday, the 50s on Friday and Saturday, and around 60 on Sunday.

It will be in the 60s with a chance of rain each day on Monday and Tuesday.

