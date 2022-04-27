Advertisement

Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country

Local couple builds a butchering business.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - For years, the north country has been in need of more butchering facilities.

And for years, Justin and Chelsey Wise have been working to build one.

Six months ago, they opened the doors of Wise Choice Cuts on Silver Street Road in Theresa after investing everything they had.

“We knew if we put the work in, we would be successful, and there’s a serious need in the local area for a business like this,” Justin said.

The young couple is already booking up.

“Just this morning, we were booking into 2023,” Chelsey said.

“We expect to get hit pretty hard in the 2022 deer season,” said Justin

In addition to deer, they’ll do cows, pigs, and goats -- and make a variety of cuts.

Right now, the meat is classified as custom exempt, so the general public can’t come in and buy a pack of bacon, but if the business gets USDA certified, they could.

“We built the facility to be USDA in case we ever decided to,” Justin said.

“It’s all set to go,” Chelsey said.

That could be the future of the business, but no matter what direction they head, the Wise family wants to stay true to their small-town roots.

“I never see myself running a big operation,” Justin said. “I want to have a relationship with every customer and when you lose that is when you start losing business.”

Both Chelsey and Justin are 24 years old. They say they have a lifetime ahead of them to improve their business.

