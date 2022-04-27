Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Potsdam home

Four fire departments responded to a fire that heavily damaged a one-story home on Sissonville...
Four fire departments responded to a fire that heavily damaged a one-story home on Sissonville Road in Potsdam Wednesday morning.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Four fire departments responded to a fire that heavily damaged a one-story home at 547 Sissonville Road in Potsdam Wednesday morning.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. It’s believed to have started in a front room of the home.

No one was in the house when the fire broke out at around 7 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene quickly and able to douse it before it spread throughout the home.

“They encountered heavy smoke conditions at the time of arrival,” Potsdam first assistant chief Mark Bradish said. “We made entry inside the building, found some fire inside, and quickly knocked it down.”

Firefighters from Potsdam, West Potsdam, West Stockholm, and Norwood responded.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox bus driver denies wrongdoing after being charged with harassment
Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Mannsville man charged in fatal crash
Foxy Roxy's Diner
Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
FBI to investigate deadly limo crash, Stefanik says

Latest News

After defeating Indian River Monday, the Watertown Cyclones baseball team is at 3-2 for the...
Watertown edges above .500 mark for the season so far
Jayden Ashley fights off two Potsdam defenders to score for St. Lawrence Central in a boys'...
Highlights & scores: plenty of lax action
Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Panera Bread
Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread