Fire breaks out at Potsdam home

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Four fire departments responded to a fire that heavily damaged a one-story home at 547 Sissonville Road in Potsdam Wednesday morning.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. It’s believed to have started in a front room of the home.

No one was in the house when the fire broke out at around 7 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene quickly and able to douse it before it spread throughout the home.

“They encountered heavy smoke conditions at the time of arrival,” Potsdam first assistant chief Mark Bradish said. “We made entry inside the building, found some fire inside, and quickly knocked it down.”

Firefighters from Potsdam, West Potsdam, West Stockholm, and Norwood responded.

The cause is under investigation.

