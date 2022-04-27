Advertisement

Gas tax relief could be coming to Jefferson County

Gas pump
Gas pump(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some relief at Jefferson County gas pumps could be coming your way.

A special Board of Legislators meeting is set for Friday. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a cap on the gas tax.

The county’s tax on gas, which is 4 percent, would freeze at $3 per gallon. That means if gas is anything above that price, you’d save on county gas tax.

“If you use $4.25 a gallon, it comes to be about 4 cents a gallon savings for the customer,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Bill Johnson.

That’s on top of the state gas tax holiday, which looks to save drivers 16 cents per gallon.

So take the state’s savings and the county’s, and a driver would save 20 cents a gallon with gas at $4.25.

Johnson said he spoke with just about all the legislators about the county gas tax resolution and they’re all on board. It would start on June 1 and end at the beginning of December.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Edwards-Knox bus driver denies wrongdoing after being charged with harassment
Foxy Roxy's Diner
Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store
Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Panera Bread
Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread

Latest News

Convalt Energy, the solar panel manufacturer, is starting to bring its operations to the north...
Convalt Energy begins moving operations to north country
A $379,000 project will help the Jefferson County SPCA expand the spay and neuter program.
Jefferson County SPCA expanding spay and neuter program
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NY Court of Appeals throws out new congressional, state senate districts
The 10th Mountain Division Band performing "Blurry."
Watch 10th Mountain Division Band concert Friday