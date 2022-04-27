Gas tax relief could be coming to Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some relief at Jefferson County gas pumps could be coming your way.

A special Board of Legislators meeting is set for Friday. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a cap on the gas tax.

The county’s tax on gas, which is 4 percent, would freeze at $3 per gallon. That means if gas is anything above that price, you’d save on county gas tax.

“If you use $4.25 a gallon, it comes to be about 4 cents a gallon savings for the customer,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Bill Johnson.

That’s on top of the state gas tax holiday, which looks to save drivers 16 cents per gallon.

So take the state’s savings and the county’s, and a driver would save 20 cents a gallon with gas at $4.25.

Johnson said he spoke with just about all the legislators about the county gas tax resolution and they’re all on board. It would start on June 1 and end at the beginning of December.

