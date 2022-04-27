Highlights & scores: plenty of lax action

(WWNY) - A city rivalry renewed Tuesday at Immaculate Heart as the Cavaliers hosted Watertown in girls’ lacrosse.

Delaney Callahan gets things going for the Cyclones. Necia Smith with the setup. Watertown goes on top 1-0.

Necia Smith then tucks in home -- Alex Makuchek with the assist -- expanding the Watertown lead to 2-0.

It’s Necia Smith once again. Her second goal makes it 3-0 Cyclones.

Alex Makucheck scores off the free position. Now it’s a 4-0 Cyclone lead. Makucheck had 6 goals and 1 assist.

Necia Smith then scores with the behind-the-back goal. It’s 5-0 Cyclones. Smith had 5 goals and 2 assists.

Final score: Watertown 14, Immaculate Heart 4.

St. Lawrence Central visited Potsdam for a boys’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse contest.

Liam McCargar emerges from behind the net and scores to give Potsdam a 1-0 lead.

The Larries’ Conor Provost to Jayden Ashley -- off the post and into the net.

Ashley with the worm-burner, giving the Larries a 3-2 lead.

Zach Strawser, with the overhand bounce, makes it 4-2.

The Larries’ Connor Foster to Strawser in front for the goal.

Foster to Ashley on a backdoor play to score.

Ashley fights off two defenders and goes top shelf. It’s 8-2 Larries.

Tommy Storrin flips a pass to Ashley, who nets his fifth goal of the game.

Ashley bounces a backdoor pass off the turf to Foster. It’s 11-2 Larries.

Ashley to Josh Allen, who also hits the mesh.

Gabe Hornung to Allen for another overhead marker.

Potsdam’s Alex Baxter connects for Potsdam’s third goal.

Charlie Dow charges the net to score.

St. Lawrence Central defeats Potsdam 16-6.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 14, Immaculate Heart 4

Carthage 8, General Brown 5

Canton 15, Plattsburgh 0

Potsdam 12, Heuvelton 10

Massena 18, OFA 2

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 18, Lowville 0

Indian River 16, Thousand Islands 9

St. Lawrence Central 16, Potsdam 6

OFA 12, Massena 11

Canton 11, Plattsburgh 4

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 16, Nazareth 13

High school baseball

Beaver River 10, Alexandria 0

Lyme 14, Copenhagen 3

South Jefferson 13, South Lewis 2

Carthage 4, Adirondack 3

Norwood-Norfolk 15, St. Lawrence Central 3

Canton 10, Potsdam 8

Heuvelton 22, Morristown 8

Massena 11, Lisbon 5

High school softball

Alexandria 15, Beaver River 5

South Lewis 12, LaFargeville 0

St. Lawrence Central 22, Massena 7

South Jefferson 13, Indian River 3

Edwards-Knox 6, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Hammond 4, Morristown 3

Lisbon 13, Madrid-Waddington 6

College baseball

Clarkson 11, SUNY Canton 2

Hamilton 12, St. Lawrence 6

College softball

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Potsdam 2

SUNY Canton 7, SUNY Potsdam 6

Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1

High school golf

Watertown 7, Indian River 0

Watertown 7, LaFargeville 0

LaFargeville 6, Indian River 1

Lyme 6, South Lewis 1

Lowville 299, Thousand Islands 333

Boys’ high school tennis

Carthage 4, Indian River 1

