JCC offering sports clinics for young athletes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will once again offer athletic clinics for youth on campus in May, June, and July.
Brandon Noble, technical specialist at JCC, and Joe Vaadi, recreation assistant and head coach of the JCC men’s basketball team, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch their interview above.
Young athletes will have the opportunity to sharpen their techniques and athletic abilities by attending a basketball, softball, volleyball, baseball or soccer clinic taught by JCC coaches and athletes. Participants will get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a JCC athlete. Proceeds benefit athletic programming at JCC.
Basketball – two offerings
- Little Cannons Basketball clinic starts this weekend
- For athletes in grades 3 thru 8
- Clinic is held on Sundays, May 1, May 8, May 15
Summer Co-Ed Camp
- 4-day clinic
- Begins in June
- Each athlete will receive a t-shirt
Softball Summer Skills Clinic
- 3-day clinic
- Begins in July
- For athletes in grades 3-12
- Pre-registration Required
Volleyball Summer Clinic
- 2-day clinic
- Begins in July
- For athletes in grades 6-12
- Deadline to register: June 30
- Each athlete will receive a t-shirt
Baseball and soccer clinics will also be offered this summer
For more information and to register, visit www.cannoneerathletics.com or call the JCC Athletics Office at 315-786-2232.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.