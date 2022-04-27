JCC offering sports clinics for young athletes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will once again offer athletic clinics for youth on campus in May, June, and July.

Brandon Noble, technical specialist at JCC, and Joe Vaadi, recreation assistant and head coach of the JCC men’s basketball team, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch their interview above.

Young athletes will have the opportunity to sharpen their techniques and athletic abilities by attending a basketball, softball, volleyball, baseball or soccer clinic taught by JCC coaches and athletes. Participants will get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a JCC athlete. Proceeds benefit athletic programming at JCC.

Basketball – two offerings

Little Cannons Basketball clinic starts this weekend

For athletes in grades 3 thru 8

Clinic is held on Sundays, May 1, May 8, May 15

Summer Co-Ed Camp

4-day clinic

Begins in June

Each athlete will receive a t-shirt

Softball Summer Skills Clinic

3-day clinic

Begins in July

For athletes in grades 3-12

Pre-registration Required

Volleyball Summer Clinic

2-day clinic

Begins in July

For athletes in grades 6-12

Deadline to register: June 30

Each athlete will receive a t-shirt

Baseball and soccer clinics will also be offered this summer

For more information and to register, visit www.cannoneerathletics.com or call the JCC Athletics Office at 315-786-2232.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.