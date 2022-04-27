Advertisement

Jefferson County SPCA expanding spay and neuter program

A $379,000 project will help the Jefferson County SPCA expand the spay and neuter program.
A $379,000 project will help the Jefferson County SPCA expand the spay and neuter program.
By Sydney Havens
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A $379,000 project will help the Jefferson County SPCA care for more animals, and expand surgeries, including the spay and neuter program.

A new surgical facility at the Water Street location near Watertown could operate on as many as 1,000 more animals a year.

Half of the project will be funded through a $189,000 state grant. The rest of the cost will be covered by the SPCA.

“This means so many new opportunities for us, so many more animals that we are able to help, and just more efficiency in the medical department. This is big,” said Janea Bartlett, medical director, Jefferson County SPCA.

The surgical suite is the first phase in what the organization hopes to be a full building transformation. The SPCA expects to break ground this summer.

The SPCA is also raising money for an X-ray machine, which costs about $60,000. To find out how you can donate to the cause, visit it’s website.

