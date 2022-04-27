Milley: don’t let Russia get away ‘cost free’ with Ukraine invasion

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (WWNY) - A former 10th Mountain Division commander and the top U.S general says the goal in Ukraine is to halt Russia’s advance and weaken its military.

Gen. Mark Milley says the entire “global international security order” put in place in 1945 after World War II is at stake if Russia gets away “cost free” following its invasion of Ukraine.

“And at the end of the day, what we want to see, what I think the policy of all our governments together is a free and independent Ukraine with their territory intact and their government standing, and the Russian aggression has been halted and stopped,” Milley said.

“And at the end of the day, I think that’s going to involve a weakened Russia, a strengthened NATO, and as you see, you know, Finland and Sweden and other countries, and the unity of the West and the unity of NATO and indeed unity of the globe has probably never been stronger than it is in the face of this unprovoked aggression,” he said.

Milley’s remarks come after a meeting hosted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and allied countries at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

