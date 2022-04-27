Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 25th year for the Thousand Islands Golf Classic that raises money for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

Committee co-chair Corry Lawlor and Dawn Atwood from the Foundation say they’re looking for both sponsors and auction item donations.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The traditional dinner and auction will be Thursday, June 9. The tournament itself will be Friday, June 10 at the Thousand Islands Country Club.

Learn more at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

