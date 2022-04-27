Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 25th year for the Thousand Islands Golf Classic that raises money for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

Committee co-chair Corry Lawlor and Dawn Atwood from the Foundation say they’re looking for both sponsors and auction item donations.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The traditional dinner and auction will be Thursday, June 9. The tournament itself will be Friday, June 10 at the Thousand Islands Country Club.

Learn more at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox bus driver denies wrongdoing after being charged with harassment
Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Foxy Roxy's Diner
Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store
Mannsville man charged in fatal crash

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: COVID hospitalizations, calcium supplements & quitting smoking
Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Jefferson County official surprised by “high” COVID ranking