Paul N. Cocco, 76, of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Paul N. Cocco, 76, of Abbey Rd., passed away, Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse, NY.

Born on October 20, 1945 in Florence, Italy, he was a son of Robert and Guiliana Nincinco Cocco. He was a 1963 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY and earned an Associate Degree in Potsdam University.

Paul enlisted in the US Navy in 1963 and was Honorably Discharged in 1967.

He married Patricia A. Booth of Watertown, NY, in August of 1973 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Dostie, officiating.

Paul was an electrician for the US Post Office, Syracuse, NY.

He was a 55-year member of the Philadelphia American Legion, 25-year member and Lead Bugler of the Original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corp., Antwerp, NY. He was also a member of the 40&8 Men’s Club partnered with the American Legion, the Valley Men’s Club, Syracuse, NY, where he assisted with the electrical setup for the carnival, and the Carthage Elks Lodge #1762.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Patricia; a son, Matthew Cocco, Syracuse, NY; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Robert and Vicky Cocco, Dallas, TX, Michael and Sharon Cocco, Philadelphia, NY, Edward and Magdalena Cocco, Sugarland, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be by the US Navy and the Philadelphia American Legion at 2 pm, Friday, May 6, 2022 in Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY, with Rev. Shane Lynch, of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills, NY, officiating.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

