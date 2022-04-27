Advertisement

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day

On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.(Zoo Knoxville via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a baby chimpanzee.

On Friday, which happened to be Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The zoo says Binti had an undisclosed complication, but her caretakers and veterinary team stepped in and she’s now recovering well.

Caption

While Binti gets her strength back, the Great Apes team is caring for the baby around the clock.

A name hasn’t been announced yet.

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards-Knox bus driver denies wrongdoing after being charged with harassment
Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Foxy Roxy's Diner
Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store
Mannsville man charged in fatal crash