Richard O. Plourde, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard O. Plourde, age 81, passed away on December 24, 2021 in Marquette, Michigan surrounded by his loving family. Friends and family may be received on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 3:00pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena. Graveside service will follow after the calling hours, in Calvary Cemetery.

Richard was born on March 18, 1940 in Massena the son of Donat and Verna (Hartwick) Plourde. On November 19, 1960 he married Patricia Fleury in Constable. She predeceased him on June 1, 2009. Richard starting work at ALCOA as a machine operator and retired after 35 years of service. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling in leagues, golfing and spending his time at his camp in Hannawa Falls with his family.

Richard is survived by a son and daughter in-law, Jeffrey and Denise Plourde of Marquette, MI, two grandsons; Randall (Jamie) of Big Rapids, MI and Nickolas Plourde of Marquette, MI. His brothers: Alfred, Leon John and James all of Massena, George of Central Square, NY, his sisters; Yvonne Clark of Chase Mills, NY: Annette Clark of Norfolk. He was predeceased by four sisters, Maryjane Hurteau, Maryann “Shirley” Donnelly, and Violet Leyland.

Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

