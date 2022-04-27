VTC needs public’s help to win $25,000 grant
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center has its eye on a $25,000 grant it hopes to win with the public’s support.
Jeremiah Papineau said the grant would have a major impact on the VTC’s programs.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
It’s called the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program and $25,000 will be awarded to each of the top 100 vote-getters.
Voting started at midnight Wednesday, April 27 and ends at 7:59 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
Ten votes are allowed per day per email address. You can cast your votes at neighborhoodassist.com.
Papineau also talked about Posh Purse Palooza, a designer purse auction, which is coming up on 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.
Details are at volunteertransportationcenter.org.
