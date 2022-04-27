Advertisement

VTC needs public’s help to win $25,000 grant

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center has its eye on a $25,000 grant it hopes to win with the public’s support.

Jeremiah Papineau said the grant would have a major impact on the VTC’s programs.

It’s called the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program and $25,000 will be awarded to each of the top 100 vote-getters.

Voting started at midnight Wednesday, April 27 and ends at 7:59 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Ten votes are allowed per day per email address. You can cast your votes at neighborhoodassist.com.

Papineau also talked about Posh Purse Palooza, a designer purse auction, which is coming up on 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

Details are at volunteertransportationcenter.org.

