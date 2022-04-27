Advertisement

Watch 10th Mountain Division Band concert Friday

The 10th Mountain Division Band performing "Blurry."
The 10th Mountain Division Band performing "Blurry."
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division Band made April a month of good causes.

You can watch the band perform a concert of songs dedicated to various causes starting Friday on the band’s YouTube page, and on Fort Drum’s soldier - family readiness program Facebook page.

The band covers songs which address autism awareness, child abuse prevention, sexual assault awareness, alcohol abuse awareness and financial literacy.

Nichol Borland, the Fort Drum Garrison Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, came up with the idea.

“I wanted to highlight our amazing 10th Mountain Division Band. I also wanted to highlight these programs, the awareness months that we had going on,” Borland said Wednesday.

Staff Sergeant Benjamin Garnett handles lead vocals for the four piece rock band.

“If just one person watches those videos and sees some new data or statistics that are embedded in the videos or uses one of the phone numbers that was embedded in the video to get the support they need, then for us, mission accomplished,” Garnett said.

(Watch the band perform Puddle of Mudd’s “Blurry,” here.)

