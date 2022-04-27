Advertisement

Watertown edges above .500 mark for the season so far

By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown baseball team defeated Indian River Monday, going over the .500 mark to the season.

A young group of Cyclones are looking to make a statement this season.

The Cyclones are off to a 3-2 start. Considering it’s a spring where they’ve only practiced outside a couple of times, it’s not a bad beginning to the season.

With only five seniors, optimism is high that this team will play even better as the season rolls along. Coach Riley Moonan and his players are certainly optimistic as the campaign unfolds.

Moonan is in his second full season as coach of the Cyclones. He has a good foundation to build on with this current group of players.

