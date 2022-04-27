Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers begin city budget talks

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The conversation was all about water and sewer lines and public transportation when Watertown city council members met with city leaders in a budget work session Tuesday night.

More than $6.5 million is aimed at fixing water pipes.

That’s split among a dozen separate projects that a previous council selected from a list of high-priority upgrades.

The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Officials say in a typical year they might do one or two of these projects, so doing 12 is a big deal.

That said, they added that even if all $22 million ARPA dollars went to water and sewer projects in the city, there’d still be more work to do.

That federal ARPA funding is contributing to an abnormally large amount of proposed spending in the upcoming budget.

City officials will continue budget talks next Tuesday and Wednesday.

