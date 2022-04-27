Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A timeline is shaping up for Panera Bread to move locations in the town of Watertown.
The soup-and-sandwich chain hopes to relocate to where the old TGI Friday’s was, basically right next door.
New details came out about the project at a Jefferson County planning board meeting Tuesday.
If the move works out, Panera will install a two-lane drive-through at the new location.
Panera hopes to start construction this summer and wrap it up by the end of the year.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.