Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A timeline is shaping up for Panera Bread to move locations in the town of Watertown.

The soup-and-sandwich chain hopes to relocate to where the old TGI Friday’s was, basically right next door.

New details came out about the project at a Jefferson County planning board meeting Tuesday.

If the move works out, Panera will install a two-lane drive-through at the new location.

Panera hopes to start construction this summer and wrap it up by the end of the year.

