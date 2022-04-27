Advertisement

Watertown police vehicle, pickup truck collide, officer slightly injured

By John Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city police officer was slightly hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

A pickup truck and police SUV collided at the intersection of Stone and South Massey streets.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup driver went through a red light and was hit by the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The officer was not responding to an emergency.

The pickup was towed from the scene and the patrol vehicle had heavy damage.

Police said the officer who was hurt was not taken to the hospital by ambulance but may have sought medical attention on their own.

