Adams committee seeks help planning playground

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a committee in the village of Adams that wants input on how to develop a plot of land into a community park.

Committee members Olivia Barker and Kate Albrecht-Fidler say the land is where the old Adams High School used to be.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The first step, they say, is building a playground. There’s an online survey for the public to chime in on what they want that to look like.

The survey launches Sunday, May 1. You can find it at villageofadams.com.

