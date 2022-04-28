Advertisement

Adams committee seeks help planning playground

Adams playground survey
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a committee in the village of Adams that wants input on how to develop a plot of land into a community park.

Committee members Olivia Barker and Kate Albrecht-Fidler say the land is where the old Adams High School used to be.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The first step, they say, is building a playground. There’s an online survey for the public to chime in on what they want that to look like.

The survey launches Sunday, May 1. You can find it at villageofadams.com.

