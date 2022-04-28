Business’ antique anchor goes missing

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A business in the town of Clayton is asking for help after its antique anchor disappeared right off its front lawn.

Captain Spicer’s Gallery has been a staple on Route 12 for over 30 years.

“Captain Spicer’s was founded by my grandfather, Ken Hoosen, in 1983. It’s been kind of a staple of the Thousand Islands,” said Mike Hooson, an owner.

When the owners woke up Wednesday morning, they noticed that their antique anchor had disappeared. No not off of their boat, but this was a decorative piece stolen right off their front lawn.

“Just noticed that one of the anchors that had been there for, you know, probably 30 years suddenly went missing. No explanation to where it could have gone or what happened to it,” said Hooson.

Captain Spicer’s took to social media. A post on its Facebook page has spread, informing the north country about the absent anchor.

“Probably over a yard long. Probably weighed close to 150 to 200 pounds. It was worth close to $1,000,” said Hooson.

The post has been shared more than 100 times since it was originally put up on the store’s Facebook page. The owners say that they are blown away by the outreach and support given to them by the local community.

“We’re blown away by the response that we have gotten. As many people that have shared it, been interested in helping us find it,” said Hooson.

The Hoosons declined to file a police report. They are hoping that whoever took the anchor has a change of heart.

“If it happens to show back up, we won’t be asking too many questions,” said Hooson. ”If a couple of guys had too much to drink and picked it up, that would be funny. If they just want to bring it back, we would all share in a laugh.”

Hooson says the sentimental value of the anchor means more to them than anything else. They are hoping that it will be returned to them sooner than later.

