Charges filed in crash involving Watertown patrol vehicle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man was ticketed following a collision Wednesday between the pickup truck he was driving and a Watertown police patrol vehicle.

Police say 42-year-old Marc Gross allegedly drove his vehicle through a red light on South Massey Street where it intersects with Stone Street.

That’s when his pickup collided with a patrol vehicle driven on Stone Street by Officer Travis Workman.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Workman was treated for a minor injury at an urgent care and released.

Police say witnesses waiting to turn left at the light told them Gross’ pickup sped passed them on the right and pulled in front of the patrol vehicle.

Gross was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation and failure to obey a traffic signal.

The Watertown Fire Department assisted at the scene.

