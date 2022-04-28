Advertisement

Clarkson student’s research reveals exercising with others can ease depression in women

Nathalie Barrios
Nathalie Barrios(WWNY)
By Sydney Havens
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Clarkson University student’s research shows women who exercise with others feel less depressed.

Nathalie Barrios started the research 2 years ago just as the pandemic began. She tracked 64 students to see how they felt after exercising.

According to her findings, women felt less depressed on days they exercised with other people compared to days they exercised alone or did not exercise at all.

“Studies have been conducted during the pandemic that have shown that people generally have higher levels of depression, and exercise had been used to combat these feelings of depression,” said Barrios.

The research shows men did not experience the same antidepressant benefits when they exercised with others.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Panera Bread
Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread
Four fire departments responded to a fire that heavily damaged a one-story home on Sissonville...
Fire breaks out at Potsdam home

Latest News

Composting at Whitten Family Farm
Farm recycles food scraps from colleges, businesses
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Putorti is still candidate for congress, after state hearing
State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, man in custody after apparent domestic incident
A pickup truck and police SUV collided at the intersection of Stone and South Massey streets.
Charges filed in crash involving Watertown patrol vehicle