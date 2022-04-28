Clarkson student’s research reveals exercising with others can ease depression in women

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Clarkson University student’s research shows women who exercise with others feel less depressed.

Nathalie Barrios started the research 2 years ago just as the pandemic began. She tracked 64 students to see how they felt after exercising.

According to her findings, women felt less depressed on days they exercised with other people compared to days they exercised alone or did not exercise at all.

“Studies have been conducted during the pandemic that have shown that people generally have higher levels of depression, and exercise had been used to combat these feelings of depression,” said Barrios.

The research shows men did not experience the same antidepressant benefits when they exercised with others.

