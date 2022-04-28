Doodle Pop in Syracuse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From South Korea to Syracuse, New York, the sensational BRUSH Theatre has delighted young audiences with the amazing show “Doodle POP,” which arrives at Syracuse Stage for four performances May 4 and 5. Show times are 10 am and 5 pm on May 4 and 9:30 am and 12:30 pm on May 5. Tickets may be purchased at www.syracusestage.org or at the Box Office (315-443-3275).

Appropriate for ages 3+, “Doodle POP” is a touching and playful non-verbal show that uses music and sound effects performed live along with stunning interactive screen projections and live whiteboard drawings to create an imaginative world.

Two engaging characters named Woogie and Boogie start to doodle and introduce a tiny turtle who must finds its way back to the sea. So begins an interactive adventure that will spark the imaginations of young audiences.

Stage’s Director of Community Engagement and Education Joann Yarrow and Associate Director of Education Kate Laissle saw “Doodle POP” as part of the International Performing Arts for Youth Festival in Philadelphia and immediately wanted to bring it to Syracuse. “Doodle Pop is so much fun for all,” said Yarrow.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, the BRUSH Theatre performs worldwide and has garnered awards at international festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe. The company is dedicated to creating quality theater for young audiences in order to inspire children to enrich their daily lives with art. This is the company’s first appearance in Central New York.

“We’ve wanted to expand our family programming, and this fun show launches what we hope is more unique programming for kids and for kids at heart,” said Hupp.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.