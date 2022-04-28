Advertisement

Doodle Pop in Syracuse

May 4 and May 5
Amazing Kid Show
Amazing Kid Show(Syracuse Stage)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From South Korea to Syracuse, New York, the sensational BRUSH Theatre has delighted young audiences with the amazing show “Doodle POP,” which arrives at Syracuse Stage for four performances May 4 and 5. Show times are 10 am and 5 pm on May 4 and 9:30 am and 12:30 pm on May 5. Tickets may be purchased at www.syracusestage.org or at the Box Office (315-443-3275).

Appropriate for ages 3+, “Doodle POP” is a touching and playful non-verbal show that uses music and sound effects performed live along with stunning interactive screen projections and live whiteboard drawings to create an imaginative world.

Two engaging characters named Woogie and Boogie start to doodle and introduce a tiny turtle who must finds its way back to the sea. So begins an interactive adventure that will spark the imaginations of young audiences.

Stage’s Director of Community Engagement and Education Joann Yarrow and Associate Director of Education Kate Laissle saw “Doodle POP” as part of the International Performing Arts for Youth Festival in Philadelphia and immediately wanted to bring it to Syracuse. “Doodle Pop is so much fun for all,” said Yarrow.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, the BRUSH Theatre performs worldwide and has garnered awards at international festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe. The company is dedicated to creating quality theater for young audiences in order to inspire children to enrich their daily lives with art. This is the company’s first appearance in Central New York.

“We’ve wanted to expand our family programming, and this fun show launches what we hope is more unique programming for kids and for kids at heart,” said Hupp.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Panera Bread
Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread
Four fire departments responded to a fire that heavily damaged a one-story home on Sissonville...
Fire breaks out at Potsdam home

Latest News

Composting at Whitten Family Farm
Farm recycles food scraps from colleges, businesses
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Putorti is still candidate for congress, after state hearing
May 3 Trinity Concert
Trinity Concert Series - May 1, 2022
State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, man in custody after apparent domestic incident