Advertisement

Elsie J. Griffith, 93, of Elmdale

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Elsie J. Griffith, age 93, of Elmdale, passed away at her home on the family farm on April 27,...
Elsie J. Griffith, age 93, of Elmdale, passed away at her home on the family farm on April 27, 2022.(Funeral Home)

ELMDALE, New York (WWNY) - Elsie J. Griffith, age 93, of Elmdale, passed away at her home on the family farm on April 27, 2022. She had lived there for 72 years.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Elsie was born on September 21, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Jenny (Campbell) Wilson. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1945 and Watertown School of Commerce in 1946. She was employed as a secretary at International Talc Co. until her marriage.

Elsie married William V. Griffith on July 31, 1950 at the Gouverneur First Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Schofield. She and William operated a dairy farm in Elmdale for many years. After the sale of the dairy, they continued to raise dairy replacement heifers and hay. Elsie loved working with figures and always kept a perfect set of books for the business. Elsie enjoyed travelling with William throughout the United States and Europe and touring on their Indian motorcycle. She was an active blue-birder and kept meticulous records of their nests. She was an accomplished genealogist.

After Williams’s death on October 28, 2002 Elsie continued work on the farm by preparing and planning meals for the many boys who worked there putting the hay crop in during the summers. She continued to do this until her eyesight failed. She continued to enjoy summers on the porch and visits from her neighbor, Robbie Welch.

Elsie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Claire and Ken Wolf who continue to manage the farm and a daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Welby Reynolds of Williston, VT. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jared Reynolds and his wife, Kat, and Lizzie Jane Reynolds, all of Williston, VT.

Elsie will be greatly missed for her kind nature, sound judgement and independent spirit. She believed in the teachings of the Bible and the importance of feeding the needy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Food Pantry, 52 Church Street, Gouverneur NY 13642.

The family would like to thank Dr. Reason and Joy Markwick’s staff, Dr. Alka and the staff of the Richard Winter Cancer Center for the many years of compassionate care they provided Elsie.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gerry M. McIntosh, 89, longtime resident of Adams Center, died Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Saint...
Gerry M. McIntosh, 89, of Adams Center
Candles
Samantha L. “Sam” Condit, 45, of Watertown
Velma Mae Holder, 91, a resident of Samaritan Keep Home since June 2013, passed away on April...
Velma Mae Holder, 91, of Watertown
Roy B. Forsythe, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 25, 2022 at home.
Roy B. Forsythe, 75, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Shirley M. Harvey, 93, of Dana Street, peacefully passed away Monday morning, April 25, 2022 at...
Shirley M. Harvey, 93, of Massena
Services will be held privately for Jon L. Tarallo, 67, a resident of 137 Regan Road, Norwood.
Jon L. Tarallo, 67, of Norwood
Nathalie Barrios
Clarkson student’s research reveals exercising with others can ease depression in women
Composting at Whitten Family Farm
Farm recycles food scraps from colleges, businesses
Matt Putorti, candidate for congress in 2022, in his hometown of Whitehall NY.
Putorti is still candidate for congress, after state hearing
State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, man in custody after apparent domestic incident