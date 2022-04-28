Enjoy the sun, but keep the jacket

(WWNY) - It’s going to be a sunny day -- but don’t ditch that winter jacket quite yet.

Temperatures starts in the 20s and 30s and will climb slowly into the upper 40s to around 50.

Some places start out sunny, while others will gradually clear so that everyone has sunshine by afternoon.

And it will be breezy, so it will feel even chillier than what the thermometer shows.

It will be another chilly night with lows in the upper 20s.

But it gets warmer day by day and we hold onto the sunshine through the weekend.

It will be in the low to mid-50s Friday and Saturday under clear, sunny skies.

Sunday will be a gem of a day will full sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

It stays in the 60s to start the week. Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

