Highlights & scores: baseball, softball & lacrosse in a weather-shortened schedule

(WWNY) - Weather played havoc with the local sports schedule Wednesday.

Baseball, softball, and lacrosse were among the games played on the abbreviated schedule.

In girls’ Frontier League softball from Cape Vincent, Thousand Islands faced off against Sackets Harbor.

The Lady Patriots were the home team due to field conditions in Sackets Harbor.

Top one: Sackets Harbor starter Natalie Gibbons gets the strikeout.

Bottom one: The Lady Patriots threaten, but T.I. starter Marena Grenier strikes out the side to keep the game scoreless.

Top three: the Lady Vikings get on the board. Ali Swenson hits a shot to left that goes for extra bases. Both Delaney Wiley and Jenna Pavlot score, making it 2-0 T.I.

Then it’s Katelyn Solar with the blooper to left that falls for a base hit. Swenson checks in and it’s 3-0.

With the score 4-0, Julianna Angus singles to center to make it 5-0.

Grenier would strike out eight in three innings as T.I. beats Sackets Harbor 15-nothing in 5 innings

The General Brown Lions hosted Lowville in Frontier League baseball from Dexter.

Bottom three: Lowville pitcher Brody Brown gets the strikeout to end the inning.

Top four: Lowville is down 5-4 when Max Makuch singles to left. Brown comes around from second to score, tying the game at 5.

Still in the fourth, Brendan Hamburg hits a grounder to short that is thrown away. That allows Makuch to come in to score, making it 6-5 Lowville.

Lowville goes on to defeat General Brown 18-5 in six innings.

Potsdam hosted Massena in girls’ NAC lacrosse.

The Lady Raiders’ Hailey LaShomb dents the back of the net. Massena is on top 4-1.

Potsdam’s Emma Fields answers at the other end.

Danielle Emerson finds Fields for the tally.

But Massena goes on to beat Potsdam 7-4.

SUNY Potsdam entertained SUNY Plattsburgh in men’s college lacrosse.

Owen Walsh finds Cam Talcott for his 15th goal of the season. It’s 6-1 Bears.

The Cardinals’ Gustave Rugg to Michael Swift, trimming the Bears’ lead to 6-2.

Fifty-two seconds later, it’s Peyton Walsh from the shadows for the tally. It’s 7-2 SUNY Potsdam.

Steve Kane connects, but SUNY Potsdam beats SUNY Plattsburgh 14-10.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Lowville 18, General Brown 5

Carthage 4, Adirondack 3

High school softball

Thousand Islands 15, Sacket Harbor 0

South Lewis 12, LaFargeville 0

Sandy Creek 8, Lyme 5

College baseball

Clarkson 11, RPI 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Massena 12, Potsdam 6

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Massena 7, Potsdam 4

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Cortland 19, SUNY Potsdam 1

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Potsdam 14, SUNY Plattsburgh 10

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.