Local doctor says Covid pills need to be prescribed more

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are pills that can be used to fight COVID-19, but are they being prescribed enough? One local doctor says no.

There are two pills. Both antivirals became available in January and are used to ease symptoms and keep people out of the hospital.

When the pills were first available, only a few pharmacies got them. Now they are widely available, but one doctor says they aren’t used enough.

“For some reason now that they’re out, either because providers don’t understand how to prescribe them or patients feel they have to be much sicker than they are to take them, they’re not being prescribed to the degree that we need to be to drive down the degree of illness with this,” said Dr. Joseph Wetterhan, medical director, Samaritan Family Health.

To receive the medication, you must be an “at-risk” person who tests positive for COVID and get a prescription from your provider.

