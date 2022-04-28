Melissa Mary Jean Perry, 50, of Ogdensburg,

Melissa Mary Jean Perry, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Melissa Mary Jean Perry, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Brian Perry of Ogdensburg, NY; a son, Dalton Perry Sr. of Ogdensburg, NY; a grandson, Dalton Perry Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Jo Cadieux of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Stephen Barski and his family of Auburn, NY; a nephew, Jude Cadieux of Ogdensburg, NY; two aunts, Audrey VanDusen of Canada and Janet Corse of Akwesasne; two uncles, Ronald Valcour of Canada and Anthony Tynon of Oklahoma, and many cousins throughout the United States and Canada.

Melissa was born on August 30, 1971, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Leo and Eunice (Valcour) Tynon. She attended high school at Morristown Central School. Melissa married Brian Perry on March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. She spent her time caring for her husband and children and making their house a home.

Melissa enjoyed Traveling, camping, and especially spending time with family and friends.

Donations may be made in her memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

