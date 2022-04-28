Advertisement

Melissa Mary Jean Perry, 50, of Ogdensburg,

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Melissa Mary Jean Perry, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, April...
Melissa Mary Jean Perry, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Melissa Mary Jean Perry, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Brian Perry of Ogdensburg, NY; a son, Dalton Perry Sr. of Ogdensburg, NY; a grandson, Dalton Perry Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Jo Cadieux of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Stephen Barski and his family of Auburn, NY; a nephew, Jude Cadieux of Ogdensburg, NY; two aunts, Audrey VanDusen of Canada and Janet Corse of Akwesasne; two uncles, Ronald Valcour of Canada and Anthony Tynon of Oklahoma, and many cousins throughout the United States and Canada.

Melissa was born on August 30, 1971, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Leo and Eunice (Valcour) Tynon. She attended high school at Morristown Central School. Melissa married Brian Perry on March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. She spent her time caring for her husband and children and making their house a home.

Melissa enjoyed Traveling, camping, and especially spending time with family and friends.

Donations may be made in her memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mario Fratto
Candidate for congress doubts north country will remain in district
Money
WLDC okays $300K loan for Convalt Energy
Richard P. “Poppy” Hayes, 73, of Howardville Road, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home...
Richard P. “Poppy” Hayes, 73, of Crary Mills
John Clyde Mumford, age 94, passed away on April 25, 2022 with his cherished daughter Mallory...
John Clyde Mumford, 94, of Lowville

Obituaries

Candles
Roy B. Forsythe, 75, of Gouverneur
Elsie J. Griffith, age 93, of Elmdale, passed away at her home on the family farm on April 27,...
Elsie J. Griffith, 93, of Elmdale
Gerry M. McIntosh, 89, longtime resident of Adams Center, died Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Saint...
Gerry M. McIntosh, 89, of Adams Center
Candles
Samantha L. “Sam” Condit, 45, of Watertown
Velma Mae Holder, 91, a resident of Samaritan Keep Home since June 2013, passed away on April...
Velma Mae Holder, 91, of Watertown
Roy B. Forsythe, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 25, 2022 at home.
Roy B. Forsythe, 75, of Gouverneur