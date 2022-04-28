Police: woman dead, man in custody after apparent domestic incident

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.

Investigators are at the scene at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in the town of Lyme and are treating the case as a homicide.

When troopers arrived at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, they said they found the woman outside with what appeared to be stab wounds. Life-saving measures were taken, but it was too late, police said.

A forensic team arrived on the scene at around 3 p.m.

7 News has a crew there and we’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.