Richard P. “Poppy” Hayes, 73, of Crary Mills

CRARY MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. “Poppy” Hayes, 73, of Howardville Road, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home while under the loving care and comfort of his wife and children.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. A Celebration of Life will follow the calling hours at Pierrepont Fire Department at 6:00 PM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Crary Mills Tri-Town Community Center, 46 Howardville Road, Canton, NY 13617 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Richard was born November 23, 1948 in Potsdam, NY and was a son of the late Bernard J. and Vivian R. (Clarke) Hayes. At a young age he attended Crary Mills School and then Canton Schools.

Richard was a member of Local #322 Laborers Union for over 30 years. While with the union he worked at Clarkson University, Ft. Drum, gas line and St. Lawrence University. He then became owner of Townline Diner on Post Road, Canton.

On September 30, 1967 he married Twila Jean Barnes in the West Potsdam Methodist Church. The couple were married 54 years.

Surviving are his wife Twila; a son Robert J. Hayes; two daughters Karen L. Reed and Jennifer J. Parker; two sisters Judy Martin and Cindy Sullivan; four grandchildren Alex James Hayes, Brooke Jean Reed, Madison Jean Parker and Levi Walter Parker. He is also survived by three nieces Katie, Amanda and Elma; two nephews Blake and Justin and his beloved dog “Rosie” who stole his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother William Hayes mother-in-law Ardis Barnes, father-in-law Wm. John Barnes and three brothers-in-law Frank Martin, David Sullivan and Wm. Faye Barnes.

Richard was a member of Pierrepont Fire Department for many years and President of Crary Mills Tri-Town Community Center for many many years.

He loved spending summer at camp in Hannawa Falls, square-dancing at the Community Center, cutting wood, cooking, being at hunting camp, fishing, helping on the farm and his own hobby farm as well.

