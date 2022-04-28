Samantha L. “Sam” Condit, 45, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samantha L. “Sam” Condit, Watertown, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday, April 26th. She was 45 years old. The funeral service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 12:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

