Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: motorcycling, wildlife & more!

It’s time for Send It To Seven Pics of the Week. Emily Griffin shows us some of our favorite viewer-submitted content.

(WWNY) - Sunshine and warm temps mean motorcycle season has begun. Alena Rebecca Roberts had her first ride and reminds us to look twice for motorcycles.

Also peeking out to see the sun was a little raccoon in Fowler. He’s giving a friendly “hello” to viewer Linda Hill.

A yellow finch stopped for a visit in Raymondville, where Michele Sipos had suet set out.

And along the water we see a gorgeous sunrise over Black Lake in Hammond. Mark Hujar says the Route 58 bridge can be seen in the distance.

Further south in Alexandria Bay, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has set sail in the St. Lawrence River. Russell Henry spotted the research vessel. According to a Michigan website, the ship’s purpose is to sonar-map the Great Lakes.

My personal favorite submission? Bill Tinsley takes channel surfing to a whole new level. I take it he likes our new graphics.

Thank you to everyone who submitted content. If you’d like to be featured next week, Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app. Just look for the “Send It To 7 Pics of the Week” section.

Check out more Send It To 7 submissions below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.