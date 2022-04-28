Shirley M. Harvey, 93, of Massena

Shirley M. Harvey, 93, of Dana Street, peacefully passed away Monday morning, April 25, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Harvey, 93, of Dana Street, peacefully passed away Monday morning, April 25, 2022 at her home.

Shirley was born on December 16, 1928 in Massena, the daughter of the late Philip T. and Kathryn (Martin) Dodge. She attended schools in Massena, where she was a graduate of Massena High School. On April 12, 1952, she married John R. Harvey at the Massena First United Methodist Church with Rev. William O. Thomas, officiating. John predeceased her on March 14, 2001.

Prior to her marriage and starting a family, Shirley was a secretary at ALCOA. After her children were older, she continued her work career as a secretary in the personnel department at SUNY Potsdam, where she continued until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Massena First United Methodist Church and the Grandmother’s Club with the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, doing crossword puzzle, and camping.

Shirley is survived by children and their spouses, Kathryn and Robert Perry of Massena; Robert and Lisa Harvey of St. Johnsville, New York; John and Wendy Harvey of Massena and Florida; and Frank and Yuki Harvey of Chesapeake, Virginia; 4 granddaughters, Christine Harvey of Massena, Rebecca Harvey of Florida, Faith and Joelle Harvey, both of Virginia; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Jack and Jim Dodge.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held later in the summer at the First United Methodist Church Chapel with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Massena First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

