Trinity Concert Series - May 1, 2022

May 3 Trinity Concert
May 3 Trinity Concert(Trinity Concert Series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3 PM Now in its tenth season of performing in Northern New York, Watertown Music Viva has been captivating audiences with a wide-ranging repertoire spanning all musical periods. Founded in 2010, this independent chamber choir is a group of professional level singers from many different walks of life who share a love of a cappella choral music and a dedication to excellence in performance. Titled Encore!, this concert will showcase the choir’s favorites from the last ten seasons.

At Trinity Church, 277 Sherman Street Watertown

Trinity Concert Series website

