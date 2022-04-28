Advertisement

Up-and-comers get Watertown lady laxers off to a good start

The Watertown girls' lacrosse team is off to a good start in league play.
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ lacrosse team is off to a good start in league play.

Up-and-coming players are contributing to the success of the Cyclones.

The Lady Cyclones are currently 4-3 overall, 4-1 in league play.

It’s a nice start to the season for Watertown.

A young group is leading the Cyclones. That should bode well for this season and beyond.

Up next for the Cyclones is a game at home against General Brown on Thursday.

