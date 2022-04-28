Velma Mae Holder, 91, of Watertown

Velma Mae Holder, 91, a resident of Samaritan Keep Home since June 2013, passed away on April 26, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Velma Mae Holder, 91, a resident of Samaritan Keep Home since June 2013, passed away on April 26, 2022. She died from natural causes. She previously resided with her daughter Amy and her family in Philadelphia. Prior to that, she lived for over 40 years in Barnes Corners. She was affectionately known to many people as “Ma”.

The funeral service will be 10:00am Monday, May 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Brownville Cemetery. Calling hours will be 3:00pm – 6:00pm Sunday, May 1st at the funeral home.

Born May 6, 1930, in New Haven, NY., Velma was a daughter of Glenn and Gladys (Downie) Armstrong. On October 19, 1947, she married Franklin R Holder Sr. in Minetto, NY. The couple lived in Brownville, Perch River, and Dexter before moving to Barnes Corners where they spent 40 years farming. Mr. Holder passed away on April 2, 2009.

Mrs. Holder was a past president of the Philadelphia American Legion Auxiliary. She was a farmer for many years. Also, she was a cleaner and bartender for the legion. Velma enjoyed doing embroidery work, puzzles, reading and listening to country music.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy (Jerry) Ashley; her granddaughters, Kelly Ashley, Redwood and Kerry Ashley (Patrick Laidlaw) Philadelphia; and her great granddaughters, Ellie Ashley of Redwood, Macie Jensen and Maddison Gordon both of Philadelphia. She also has two sons Franklin II(Virginia) and David Sr. (Rita) of Barnes Corners; a son-in-law, John Woodruff, Tenn.; a brother, Milton; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she is predeceased by two daughters, Diane Holder and Ann Woodruff; two great grandsons; two sisters, Ruth Holden and Shirley Houghmaster; and a brother, Glenn Armstrong.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.