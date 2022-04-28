WLDC okays $300K loan for Convalt Energy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy received even more support from local development corporations Thursday.

The Watertown Local Development Corporation’s board of directors approved a $300,000 loan to the company, which plans to build a solar panel manufacturing facility.

The loan, to be used as working capital, is contingent on the Convalt receiving final site plan approval and financing.

The WLDC joins the Jefferson County Industrial Development and the Sackets harbor Local Development Corporation in loaning money to the company.

Convalt is in the process of moving materials across the country from Oregon to the north country.

Company officials hope to break ground on the facility this summer.

