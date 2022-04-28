Zoo New York grand opening this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown is officially opening for the season this weekend.

Executive director Larry Sorel talked about the zoo’s grand opening event on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for his interview.

The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Admission $11 for adults, $8 for children 3-12, and free for children under 3.

Among many activities will be a dunk tank featuring Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith and city council member Cliff Olney. An anonymous donor has pledged $50 per dunk up to $5,000 and an additional $1,000 if the mayor is dunked more than that.

There’s more on the event’s Facebook page.

