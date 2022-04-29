Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Drew Harmer

By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Madrid Waddington who has been successful on and off the court.

His all around talents earning him this week’s title.

Drew Harmer, a 3 year starter, averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds during the regular season and then upped his output to 19 points a game in leading his team to the Section 10 Class C Championship.

In the title game, he erupted for 25 points.

He was an 8th Team All-State selection and 1st Team All-Northern for East Division in Section 10.

A great season.

Drew is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 29, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

