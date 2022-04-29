Baby formula shortage creates crisis for child with rare disease

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Baby formula is hard to find on store shelves. So far the shortage is getting worse and that can be a real crisis for some parents.

One-year-old Lilliann needs her Nutramigen infant formula. She needs the calories. Born with a rare genetic disease, it wasn’t a choice for her mother. It’s a necessity. But three weeks ago, it was no longer on store shelves.

“I went looking into stores – Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper – and that’s when I realized we’re in trouble, there really is a shortage,” said Elaina McMillen, Lillian’s mother.

Lilliann is a little bit the miracle baby. She’s made tremendous progress. Elaina thought of all that being erased.

“I was scared, like seriously...You’re wondering what are you going to do,” she said.

She’s not alone. Nearly a third of infant formula was out of stock this month according to retail data tracker Datasembly. Not just Nutramigen, all kinds of brands. Elaina looked everywhere.

“I’m freaking out. I can’t find it,” she said.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, came up with three small bottles. Elaina pleaded online. A couple from out of state sent her two bottles. Elaina was amazed perfect strangers would do that.

“My heart was just – it melted,” she said.

A friend came up with three more. Her mom found some on Amazon. Still, Elaina now has to use a PediaSure product at some feedings to make sure Lilliann gets enough.

We all wondered what to do at the beginning of the pandemic when there were shortages of things like toilet paper and paper towels. But now, this shortage of infant formula raises supply chain worries to a whole new level.

In addition to supply chain woes, recent recalls have made the shortage worse. Some major retailers like Walgreens have even started limiting how much can be purchased by customers.

