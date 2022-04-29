Carol A. West, 75, of Ogdensburg

Funeral service for Carol A. West, age 75 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 6:00pm on Monday (May 2, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Carol A. West, age 75 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 6:00pm on Monday (May 2, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will be held on May 9th at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. West passed away on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Surviving are her children Russell West & his companion Brook Duprey of Ogdensburg and Jerrilynn McGill & her husband Tim of Norwood; adopted daughter Anne Lalonde & her husband Paul of Ogdensburg and their children Melissa LaLonde & her fiancee’ Frankie Miller of Ogdensburg and Jennifer Hitsman of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Dakota & Kassey West; sister in law Janet West of Clarksville, TN; nieces Mary Staie & her husband Robert of Rochester, Kimberly Johnson of Florida and a nephew David Premo of Ogdensburg; along with many close friend that are like family.

She was predeceased by her husband Larry in 2013; brothers Roger (Theresa) Premo and Daryl Premo; sister in laws Carol Ladouceur and Wanda West and brother in laws Richard & Ronald West.

Carol was born on June 25, 1946 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of James & Marion (Walker) Premo. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1965 and continued her education at the Ogdensburg Business School until 1966. She later married Lawrence W. West on February 3, 1968 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Comstock officiating.

Carol worked 31 years at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a therapy aide. She enjoyed her camp on the St. Lawrence River, traveling, reading, going to yard sales, shopping on QVC, conversing with others and spending time with her friends and family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence County SCPA or Jerry’s Run for Cancer. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

