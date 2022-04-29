Advertisement

‘Congrats Keith!’ Benman retiring from St. Lawrence bureau

Keith Benman, the 7 News St. Lawrence bureau reporter, retired Friday.
By Jeff Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Today was the last day of work for our St. Lawrence County bureau reporter, Keith Benman.

Keith is retiring after decades in the news business - and the last five years at 7 News - and we say both thanks and congratulations.

Keith came to us as an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor, and took to television right away. He’s been committed to telling the stories of St. Lawrence County, everything from hard-hitting investigations to stories about people at their best and worst.

Keith did it all with professionalism and journalistic integrity.

We’re sorry to see him go but wish Keith the best in retirement.

He plans to stay in St. Lawrence County with his family, but says there is plenty of travel ahead.

Jeff Nelson is WWNY’s News Director.

