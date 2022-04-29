Evans Mills man helping Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

MOLDOVA (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man finds himself 4,600 miles away from home as he looks to help Ukrainian refugees by giving them the shirt off his back.

Richard Jackson is a retired Army first sergeant and a resident of Evan Mills. When Russia invaded Ukraine this February, he felt the need to become just a little bit more.

“Once it kicked off, you know I just felt a calling. I told my boss, my supervisor that I was thinking about going, and he told me whatever I have to do is fine,” he said.

Jackson traveled to Moldova, 4,600 hundred miles from the north country with just a bag and the clothes on his back.

“I brought a suitcase with 50 pounds of clothes and some medical supplies just in case. I also brought some hygiene items,” he said.

Jackson has been giving away everything he came with to Ukrainian refugees he meets. He hopes this small gesture makes a difference to those who have been affected by the Russian attacks.

“I have been going around to these different sites, like at Moldexpo, the in-processing center, and handing out everything that I brought,” he said.

Jackson plans on handing out all of the clothes he traveled with, as well the medical supplies and toiletries.

“All of a sudden Russia invades, they bomb their houses, they have nothing except for maybe the food and the clothes on their back. They drive to the border,” he said.

He says that his presence in the region has been well received.

“At first they’re a little confused on why I came all the way from America on my own. I use a translator app on my phone, and I explain to them what I’m doing. Once they get comfortable with me they are very very appreciative,” he said.

An appreciation that Jackson believes comes from the country’s proud culture and heritage.

“When you look at them in general, you wouldn’t think anything’s going on here. But an hour and a half away there’s war,” he said.

Jackson has been overseas for nearly two months now and is looking to return to the U.S. in the next couple of weeks. He has paid for the trip out of his own pocket.

