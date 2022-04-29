Fire destroys Lewis County barn

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.

Officials said the blaze broke out at an abandoned barn at 7438 Rice Road in the town of Lowville.

At 11:30 a.m., volunteers from Lowville, Copenhagen, Castorland, Martinsburg, and New Bremen were called to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Video from the scene showed flames and thick black smoke filling the air.

