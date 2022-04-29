Advertisement

Fire destroys Lewis County barn

Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.
Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.(Kyle Demo)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.

Officials said the blaze broke out at an abandoned barn at 7438 Rice Road in the town of Lowville.

At 11:30 a.m., volunteers from Lowville, Copenhagen, Castorland, Martinsburg, and New Bremen were called to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Video from the scene showed flames and thick black smoke filling the air.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, brother in custody after apparent domestic incident
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
State Police troopers transport 51-year-old Anthony Dibella to an arraignment in Watertown....
Man accused in Town of Lyme killing pleads not guilty
A pickup truck and police SUV collided at the intersection of Stone and South Massey streets.
Charges filed in crash involving Watertown patrol vehicle

Latest News

Riverview Towers
Smoking link to O’burg apartment fire probed
Watertown police vehicle
Watertown police probe assault on young man
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Arugula Walnut Pesto
Motorcycle owners in New York state need to renew their bikes' registrations by April 30.
Motorcycle registration renewals due April 30