Advertisement

Gerald K. “Jerry” Allen, 79, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Gerald K. “Jerry” Allen, 79, of Sackets Harbor and Okeechobee, FL, passed away early Saturday morning on April 29th, 2022 at his home at Allen’s Campground in Sackets with his loving family at his bedside.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

A complete obituary will follow early next week.

Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sally J. Bush, 45, of Maple Ridge Road, lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday evening,...
Sally J. Bush, 45, of Brasher Falls
Candles
Bonita Rose Cook, 83, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, of Winthrop
Mr. Silver passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, January 22, 2022, after...
Michael Paul Silver, 76, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Richard Jackson
Evans Mills man helping Ukrainian refugees in Moldova
Money
Your vote could help VTC get $25K grant
Watertown plants a tree in honor of Arbor Day
Watertown observes Arbor Day with tree planting
Riverview Towers
Smoking link to O’burg apartment fire probed
Watertown police vehicle
Watertown police probe assault on young man
Smoke could be seen for miles as fire swept through a barn in Lewis County Friday morning.
Fire destroys Lewis County barn