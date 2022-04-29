SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Gerald K. “Jerry” Allen, 79, of Sackets Harbor and Okeechobee, FL, passed away early Saturday morning on April 29th, 2022 at his home at Allen’s Campground in Sackets with his loving family at his bedside.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

A complete obituary will follow early next week.

Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.