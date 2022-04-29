Advertisement

Happy 40th anniversary to Mel Busler!

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WWNY is celebrating Mel Busler and his 40 years at Channel 7.

Mel started as a part-time employee in 1982. He did a lot of different jobs ranging from behind-the-scenes tasks to on-camera work.

For decades now, Mel has been the face of north country sports broadcasting and a source of entertainment for all of us who have the honor of working with him.

Happy anniversary, Mel!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Jennifer Constance
Employee claims Jefferson County DSS broke the law
State police say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following an apparent domestic dispute.
Police: woman dead, brother in custody after apparent domestic incident
Justin and Chelsey Wise recently opened their Wise Choice Cuts butcher business in Theresa.
Couple’s butcher business may be ‘Wise Choice’ for north country
Panera Bread
Plans shaping up for Watertown Panera Bread

Latest News

Mel Busler
wwny mel
WWNY
WWNY Happy 40th anniversary to Mel Busler
WWNY Clarkson student’s research reveals exercising with others can ease depression in women
WWNY Farm recycles food scraps from colleges, businesses