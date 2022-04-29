Happy 40th anniversary to Mel Busler!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WWNY is celebrating Mel Busler and his 40 years at Channel 7.

Mel started as a part-time employee in 1982. He did a lot of different jobs ranging from behind-the-scenes tasks to on-camera work.

For decades now, Mel has been the face of north country sports broadcasting and a source of entertainment for all of us who have the honor of working with him.

Happy anniversary, Mel!

