Happy 40th anniversary to Mel Busler!
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WWNY is celebrating Mel Busler and his 40 years at Channel 7.
Mel started as a part-time employee in 1982. He did a lot of different jobs ranging from behind-the-scenes tasks to on-camera work.
For decades now, Mel has been the face of north country sports broadcasting and a source of entertainment for all of us who have the honor of working with him.
Happy anniversary, Mel!
